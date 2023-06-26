Michael Eloshway, ‘90-Day Fiancé' star, accused of possessing child pornography

Accused: A former television reality star is accused of possessing child pornography. (DNY59/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man once featured on the reality television show “90-Day Fiancé” is accused of possessing child pornography, according to online court records.

Michael J. Eloshway, 42, of Twinsburg, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with one count of possessing child pornography, and one count of the receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court records from the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

According to court records, Eloshway allegedly downloaded “numerous” child pornography videos between Feb. 13, 2022, and March 27, 2023, The Plain Dealer newspaper of Cleveland reported. Prosecutors also alleged that Eloshway possessed at least one video depicting a child younger than 12 years old on May 7, according to the newspaper.

Eloshway appeared in the first season of “90-Day Fiancé” in 2014, according to IMDb.com. The TLC show featured couples who apply for K-1 visas, which allow foreign residents engaged to a U.S. citizen to travel to America. The person with the “engagement visa” must get married within 90 days to become a permanent U.S. resident.

In 2014, Eloshway met his future wife, Aziza Mazhidova, The Plain Dealer reported. Eloshway was 31 at the time and Mazhidova, a native of Uzbekistan, was 21. Mazhidova was denied a work visa, applied for a K-1 visa and came to the U.S. from Russia.

The two met online before Mazhidova came to the U.S.

The Plain Dealer reached out to the federal public defender’s office for comment.

Eloshway is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to online court records.

©2023 Cox Media Group

