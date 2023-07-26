Mega Millions: No winner as jackpot rises to $910M

Mega Millions: Tuesday's jackpot is the fifth-largest in the promotion's history. (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to creep closer to the $1 billion mark as there was no grand prize winner on Tuesday, making Friday’s drawing worth at least $910 million.

The numbers drawn for the $820 million grand prize were 3-5-6-44-61 and the Megaball was 25. The multiplier was 4X.

No winner; jackpot climbs to $910 million

Update 12:32 a.m. EDT July 26: For the 29th consecutive drawing, no one matched all five white balls and the Megaball, lottery officials said. That means Friday’s jackpot will be worth an estimated $910 million.

If someone matches all of the numbers Friday, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $464.2 million before taxes.

Original report: Tuesday’s drawing was the 28th since the last winner. The jackpot was last won in Syracuse, New York, on April 18, USA Today reported. The jackpot for that drawing was $20 million.

If someone matches all of the numbers Tuesday, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $418.3 million before taxes.

Tuesday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website. When no one matched all of the numbers on Friday, it marked the 26th consecutive drawing without a winner.

The next drawing is Friday.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots