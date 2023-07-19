Mega Millions: Here are the numbers for Tuesday’s $640M jackpot

Mega Millions: The numbers were drawn Tuesday for the Mega Millions jackpot. (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

Numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, which has grown to $640 million after three months without a winner, were drawn Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 19-22-31-37-54 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.

If someone matches all of the numbers, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $328.5 million before taxes.

Tuesday’s jackpot was the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website. When no one matched all of the numbers on Friday, it marked the 26th consecutive drawing without a winner.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)



$1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)



$1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)



$1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)



$656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)\



$648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)



$640 million (estimated) -- July 18, 2023



$543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)



$536 million -- July, 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)



$533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)



