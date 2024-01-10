McDonald’s to bring back Double Big Mac soon for limited time

McDonald’s announced it will be bringing back its Double Big Mac starting at the end of January for a limited time years after it was removed from the menu.

McDonald’s said in a statement the Double Big Mac will be available at participating restaurants across the country starting on Jan. 24.

The Double Big Mac has four beef patties, Big Mac sauce, pickles, lettuce, chopped onions and a piece of American cheese on a sesame seed bun, the company said.

The item was previously sold in March 2020 just days before the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. According to CNN, the pandemic led to cuts in operating hours as well as a reduced menu which led to the removal of the Double Big Mac.

The company last year announced that it would start making some changes to its menu items like the classic hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble and Big Macs, according to KTTV.

“We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn’t necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we’re at,” Chris Young, McDonald’s senior director of global menu strategy, told The Wall Street Journal, according to KTTV.

McDonald’s has also sold other different versions of their classic Big Mac in addition to Double Big Mac. According to KTLA, they were the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr. which were sold in 2017 and 2018. The Grand Mac was made with two patties which were larger than the normal patties and had a larger bun. The Mac Jr. did not have the middle bun and one sixth-pound patty, USA Today reported.

