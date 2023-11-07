Man with gun arrested near US Capitol, police say

U.S. Capitol Police A view of a U.S. Capitol Police badge on a uniform as officers wait for the start of an annual memorial service at the U.S. Capitol, May 9, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officers on Tuesday arrested a man with a gun after he was spotted at a park across from Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to U.S. Capitol Police.

The incident prompted road closures and a search of the area.

“At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat,” police said in a social media post. “We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed.”

A police officer told WRC-TV that the man was armed with an AR-15, although officials did not immediately confirm the report.

Authorities continue to investigate.

