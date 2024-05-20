Man steals Los Angeles police SUV with officer inside vehicle, then crashes it

Police lights

Police vehicle stolen: File photo. A man stole a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle with the officer still inside, later causing a multi-car accident. (Adobe Stock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — A man stole a Los Angeles Police Department SUV cruiser early Sunday with the officer still inside the vehicle, authorities said. The man eventually caused a multi-vehicle pileup.

>> Read more trending news

According to a police department spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. PDT when a female officer was conducting “security detail” at the intersection of 12th and Figueroa streets, KABC-TV reported.

Police said the officer was approached by the suspect who jumped into her cruiser and took off with her still inside, according to KCAL-TV.

Officials said that at some point, the officer was ejected from the vehicle onto the street, according to the television station. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. She was listed in stable condition.

The suspect drove away northbound on Figueroa Street, where he first collided with at least two vehicles at the intersection of 8th Street and then crashed into a pole near 7th Street, KTLA-TV reported. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended, according to the television station.

Police said that three people inside one of vans were injured, KCAL reported. They were treated at the scene, and the extent of their injuries was unclear.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!