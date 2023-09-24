Man killed in crash involving bicycle, lawn mower, vehicle, officials say

Alabama fatality: File photo. A man on a bicycle being towed by a lawn mower died when he was hit by a vehicle that ran off the road. (Wsfurlan/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW MARKET, Ala. — A northern Alabama man was killed on Saturday in a crash that involved a vehicle, lawn mower and bicycle, authorities said.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jerry W. Hillis, 41, of New Market, died while riding a bicycle in Madison County, WHNT-TV reported. At about 3:20 p.m. CDT, Hillis was riding a Mongoose Rebel bicycle that was being towed by a Cub Cadet Super LT 1554 riding lawn mower driven by Samuel N. Bratcher, 48, of New Market, according to AL.com.

Hillis was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 57-year-old Huntsville man, the news outlet reported. Hatcher was also hit by the vehicle.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson with Huntsville Medical Emergency Services, Inc., said the Impala ran off the road and struck the two men, WAFF-TV reported.

Hillis was thrown from his bicycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to WHNT.

Hatcher was taken to a hospital in Huntsville by HEMSI, according to the television station. He was listed in stable condition.

The identity of the man driving the Impala has not been released.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash, according to AL.com.

