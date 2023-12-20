Man dies after attempting to sink stolen vehicle in lake

Little Elm: File photo. The Little Elm Police Department is investigating after a man died after attempting to sink a stolen vehicle. (Little Elm Police Department )

LITTLE ELM, Texas — A Texas man died Monday after attempting to sink a stolen vehicle in a lake, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Little Elm Police Department posted to its Facebook account, Keith Johnson, 18, of Aubrey, died after he tried to submerge the vehicle in Lewisville Lake.

Authorities responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. CST near Doe Branch Park, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police said the vehicle had been stolen from another part of Denton County, according to WFAA-TV.

According to its Facebook post, Little Elm police said that Johnson was struck by the vehicle as he attempted to submerge and suffered serious injuries. He was found inside the vehicle by police and was transported to an area hospital, where he died later Monday, WFAA reported.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. No additional information was immediately available, according to the Morning News.

Little Elm is located about 33 miles north of downtown Dallas.