Man charged with capital murder after remains of mother found in their house

Capital murder charge: Raymond Martin Jr. was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including capital murder, after his mother’s remains were found in their house in Conway, Arkansas on Thursday. (Conway Police Department/Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, Ark. — A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including capital murder after his mother’s remains were found in their house in Conway, Arkansas, on Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Conway Police Department said that officers were called on June 24 by family members who were concerned about Nancy Glover-Warren, 68. The family said they had only received text messages from her since the end of April and tried to call her but could never reach her. The text messages suggested that Nancy was traveling to Hawaii, according to the release.

Officers went to her house on Zachary Trail in Conway and no one was home, according to KTHV. After officers left the house, family members told investigators that they got new messages from Glover-Warren and spoke with her son, Raymond Martin Jr., 49. He also lives with his mother.

Martin reportedly tried to assure family members that his mother was safe in Hawaii, according to the news outlet. Officers spoke with him and he said he talks to her weekly. Her social media pages also seemed to show that she was in Hawaii.

On Wednesday, one of Glover-Warren’s friends received a photo from her that showed her on a beach in Hawaii, but further investigation found that the photo was from Google, police say.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for Glover-Warren’s house. On Thursday, the search warrant was served and officers found Glover-Warren’s remains inside the house, police say.

Martin was arrested. He has been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and theft of property, according to police.

It is not clear how long the remains were in the house.