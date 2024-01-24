Man arrested outside Taylor Swift’s New York townhouse reportedly spotted there 30 times

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift: File photo. Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — A man who was arrested on Saturday outside of Taylor Swift’s townhouse in New York City was arrested again days later on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

A New York City Police Department spokesperson said that David Crowe, 33, was taken into custody Monday night after officers were called about an “emotionally disturbed man acting erratically” by Swift’s house, according to The Associated Press.

Crowe was also arrested for a similar incident on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. after security called 911 to report that he was attempting to get into Swift’s home, police said, according to The New York Times. He was arrested on two arrest warrants from 2017 on Saturday but was not charged for trying to get into her building.

Man arrested for trying to get into Taylor Swift’s apartment building

Crowe is facing stalking and harassment charges, the AP reported. He was given supervised release. Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said Crowe’s “continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court. "

A spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said that the prosecutors requested an order of protection and that was granted, the AP reported.

A security worker who has not been identified had reportedly spotted the suspect by Swift’s townhouse around 30 times since the end of November. He was also asked about 10 times to leave and not go near the building, according to a complaint against Crowe that was obtained by the AP.

It is not clear if Swift was home Monday when Crowe was arrested. The AP said that they emailed Swift’s representative for comment.

Image 1 of 26

Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!