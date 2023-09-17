Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ school bus, police say

Accused: An Alabama man is accused of threatening to "shoot up" a school bus last month. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a school bus, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Brandon Smart, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with making a terrorist threat and possession of a gun, WALA-TV reported.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the incident occurred on Aug. 30, according to the television station.

Police said that a man, later identified as Smart, had entered the bus on Navco Road in Mobile amid a dispute involving a relative and another juvenile, WPMI-TV reported.

Police said Smart was found to be carrying a handgun and allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the bus, according to the television station.

Smart was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail, and bail was set at $20,000, WALA reported. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!