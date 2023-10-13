Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Home Depots across the country

Antonio Bryant

Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Home Depots across the country Antonio Bryant (Ohio Township Police Department/Ohio Township Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing multiple charges are he reportedly stole thousands of dollars from Home Depots across the United States, police say.

>> Read more trending news

Ohio Township Police Department said that Antonio Bryant’s car was observed by an officer on patrol. The officer set up surveillance and was able to take Bryant into custody as he was allegedly committing his latest theft.

When Bryant was arrested, he had paid about $283 for around $600 worth of items, WPXI reported.

Police said, according to the news station, that Bryant is linked to over 100 thefts in multiple states. Those states include Pennsylvania, Texas, Kansas and Ohio.

Bryant reportedly would ticket-switch items including items like smoke detectors and digital switches, according to a criminal complaint WPXI obtained.

Police say additional charges may be expected. He is facing theft charges from Oct. 11 in Cranberry Township which happened to be the same day he posted bail for Ohio Township.

His bail was set at $100,000, according to WPXI.

Latest trending news:
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!