Man accused of digging up neighbors’ yard; believed they were pirates

A man is facing charges after he started digging up his neighbor’s front yard in Ledyard, Connecticut.

Man accused of digging up neighbors’ yard; believed they were pirates A man is facing charges after he started digging up his neighbor’s front yard in Ledyard, Connecticut. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LEDYARD, Conn. — A man is facing charges after he started digging up his neighbor’s front yard in Ledyard, Connecticut.

>> Read more trending news

Ledyard Police Department said that they received a call on Saturday just after 10 a.m. and the caller reported that her neighbor dug up her front yard with a rock rake, according to WFSB. The neighbor also refused to leave.

When officers arrived, they learned that Mark Uterstaedt, 62, went onto the caller’s property because he believed he “owned the neighborhood,” according to the news outlet. He also allegedly believed that the caller’s family were pirates.

The caller’s husband reportedly confronted Uterstaedt about being on his property, police said, according to WTIC. Uterstaedt started to yell and swing the rock rake.

Uterstaedt reportedly told police he was digging up the yard because he thought the family was trying to put in a waterline, the news outlet reported.

Uterstaedt was arrested and charged with risk of injury, second-degree threatening, fourth-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace, and simple trespass, according to WTIC.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!