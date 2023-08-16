Madonna announces rescheduled Celebration Tour dates after health scare

Tour resumes: File photo. Madonna will return to touring in October after being sidelined with a health scare in late June. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Madonna is back into the groove.

Live Nation confirmed that the Material Girl has rescheduled dates for her “Celebration Tour,” Variety reported. The 65-year-old singer had to cancel the start of her 80-show tour in late June after suffering a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in the intensive care unit.

According to Billboard, the North American portion of Madonna’s tour was scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and end on Oct. 8 in Las Vegas. She was then slated to play dates in Europe before returning to North America.

The rescheduled tour will begin in London on Oct. 14, with dates in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, Billboard reported.

Madonna will return to the U.S. on Dec. 13 with a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There will also be shows in Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The tour is scheduled to end in April, USA Today reported.

Tickets for previously scheduled concerts will be honored on the new dates, according to the newspaper. Exceptions will be in Los Angeles and New York because of venue changes.

Several shows will be canceled due to scheduling conflicts, CNN reported. They include July 27 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Dec. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee; Jan. 15, 2024, in San Francisco; Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas; and Jan. 20, 2024, in Phoenix. Those ticket buyers will receive refunds, according to the cable news outlet.

“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority,” Live Nation said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

Madonna had hip replacement surgery in late 2020, People reported. That came 11 months after she was injured and forced to cancel several shows on the North American leg of her Madame X tour, according to the magazine.

According to Billboard, Madonna has had 12 hits reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, with 38 songs reaching the top 10. The tour was set to net her more than $100 million, the music website reported.

According to Billboard Boxscore, Madonna has grossed a reported $1.376 billion and has sold 11.7 million tickets at 575 shows. She is the most successful female act in Boxscore history, Billboard reported.

Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

