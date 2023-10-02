Macy’s, Toys ‘R’ Us announce 2023 ‘hot toy list’ for holiday shopping

'Hot Toy' list 2023 Macy’s and Toys “R” Us have partnered to release a “hot toy list” for the upcoming holidays. (kaisphoto/Getty Images)

Macy’s and Toys ”R” Us have partnered to release a “hot toy list” for the upcoming holidays.

“Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2023″ is named for the Toys “R” Us mascot, Geoffrey, and includes some longtime and well-known favorites paired with the latest trending toys and games.

The collaboration between Toys “R” Us and Macy’s is a natural fit since Toys”R” Us is now open all year long in every Macy’s-branded store.

According to Macy’s, customers can shop toys off the Hot Toy List beginning this month in-store and online at macys.com and toysrus.com, as well as on the Macy’s app.

The retailers offer gift guides arranged by age, interest, TV shows and movies children watch and various activities they do.

“We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 holiday season to our customers with unique Toys ”R” Us experiences for kids of all ages to explore and discover all of these fun toys at Macy’s stores across the country,” said Adeline Trento, resident toy expert at Macy’s. “We have the most coveted toys on everyone’s holiday list, guaranteed to make you the star of the season.”

Here are the top 10 toys of 2023: