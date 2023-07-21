Lowe’s worker punched 3 times trying to stop thieves; she was later fired after 13 years

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

RINCON, Ga. — Investigators are searching for two of three people who reportedly tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store in Rincon, Georgia last month that left a worker with a black eye.

In a news release, Rincon Police Department said they are searching for two people who stole $2,101,00 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s and assaulted a 68-year-old woman who worked at the store.

Police said the incident happened on June 25. Three people went inside the Lowe’s, filled multiple carts with items, and left the store without paying.

Donna Hansbrough grabbed the cart and tried to stop the three people, police said, according to WSB-TV. One of the three hit Hanbrough in the face three times and left her with a black eye.

Two of the three are still on the run. Police are looking for Takyah Berry and Joseph Berry who are uncle and niece, according to the news outlet.

Hansbrough was later fired from the Lowe’s store for trying to stop the theft. The company said that her actions of grabbing the cart was a violation of their policy, according to police. She had worked with Lowes for 13 years.

