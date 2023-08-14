‘Loud and proud’: Virginia woman sets world record for loudest burp

Record belch: Kimberly Winter now owns the world record for the loudest burp by a female. (Guinness World Records)

Call her the queen of belchers.

A Virginia woman set a world record for the loudest burp by a female, with a sound that was louder than a blender, an electric handheld drill and even some motorcycles, according to Guinness World Records.

Last week, Guinness certified a belch emitted by Kimberly Winter in April as a world record, breaking a 14-year-old record.

Winter’s record-setter measured 107.3 decibels, topping the previous mark of 107 decibels achieved by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009. The men’s record is held by Neville Sharp of Australia, who dug down deep for a 112.7 decibel burp in 2021.

Winter, of Spotsylvania Courthouse, has been emitting loud burps for years.

“I just kind of like being loud and proud,” she told The Washington Post.

Winter told the newspaper that her family and friends had told her she belched loudly, but it did not hit home until 2014. While bar-hopping in Ocean City, Maryland, during a bachelorette party, Winter burped after drinking a beer. She told the Post that the bartender handed her the tab and asked her to leave.

“Sometimes the burping just comes out of nowhere,” Winter told Guinness in a statement.

And the reaction she gets is priceless.

“That is just magic to me,” Winter told Guinness. “I love to see their face.”

In September, Winter burped in a TikTok video and was praised by her followers for its volume, the Post reported. The following month she bought a decibel meter and said one of her belches registered at 109 decibels, according to the newspaper.

She contacted Guinness but was told there were conditions.

The burp had to be recorded in a quiet room by a sound engineer on a microphone that was 8 feet, 2 inches away from Winter, the Post reported. There also had to be two witnesses to confirm the belch.

In March, Winter contacted her favorite radio station, DC101, based in Rockville, Maryland, and she was booked to appear on the station’s “Elliot in the Morning” show on April 28, according to the newspaper.

Her first three attempts fell short of Cagnoni’s record, registering at decibel levels of 97.5, 107 and 103, the Post reported.

Winter’s fourth attempt was the record-breaker, and she sent the video to Guinness, according to the newspaper.

Winter told Guinness that her longest burp took about nine seconds. However, it is nowhere near the mark set by Italy’s Michele Forgione in 2009 -- 73 seconds.

“I’m not going for longest though, I’m going for loudest,” Winter said.

She broke the record, loud and clear, but she was disappointed in her performance.

“I can be so much louder than that; that was nothing,” Winter told the Post. “I’m really excited that I beat it, but I’m even more excited to break the record again.”