Lollapalooza 2023: Billie Eilish debuts ‘Barbie’ song, pays tribute to Angus Cloud

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — Billie Eilish headlined the first night of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Thursday where she debuted a new song from the “Barbie” movie and paid tribute to Angus Cloud, who died last week.

Eilish dedicated her performance of “Never Felt So Alone” at Lollapalooza to Cloud, who portrayed a drug dealer on the HBO show “Euphoria,” according to Variety. The song was featured in the show, which is why it was selected for the festival.

As the song ended, Eilish said, “RIP to Angus Cloud, everybody,” Variety reported.

Eilish wore a Chicago Bulls NBA jersey as she performed Thursday night, People magazine reported.

Eilish, 21, also debuted her song from the “Barbie” soundtrack called “What What I Made For?” according to People.

Eilish showed off her new hairstyle as well, Billboard reported. She dyed her roots bright red, which according to Billboard is similar to the colors of her collaboration with Nike, which will be white and red. That is similar to what Michael Jordan wore when he played in a Bulls-Knicks game on Jan. 29, 1988.

