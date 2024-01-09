Lisa Bonet files for divorce 2 years after split from Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa on Jan. 5, 2024, nearly two years after the couple announced their separation. (Kevork Djansezian/Dayton Police Department)

LOS ANGELES — Nearly two years after the celebrity couple announced their separation, actor Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

Court documents obtained by The Associated Press cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s divorce. The petition states that Bonet and Momoa have already determined how to divide their assets, and that neither party should be awarded financial support.

It seeks joint custody of the pair’s 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, the AP reported. They share a daughter, Lola, 16, and a 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.

TMZ reported that the couple are determined to co-parent their children.

Bonet, 56, is also the mother of actor Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with her first husband, rocker Lenny Kravitz. Momoa’s marriage to Bonet was his first.

The pair met in 2005 and dated for several years before marrying in 2017. According to the AP, court records list their date of separation as October 2020, more than a year before they announced the split.

Momoa, 44, had been an actor for several years before shooting to stardom in the role of Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones.” His success has continued with a lead role as Aquaman in several Justice League movies.

Bonet was a teenager when she was cast in as Denise Huxtable in “The Cosby Show,” later staring in its spinoff “A Different World.” She is also known for roles in the films “Angel Heart, “High Fidelity” and “Enemy of the State.”

