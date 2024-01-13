‘Like popping a balloon’: Indoor golf range dome collapses from heavy snow

Dome collapses: A mix of heavy snow, rain and wind caused the collapse of the SPG Green Garden Country Club & Driving Range in suburban Chicago. (Frankfort Fire Protection District)

FRANKFORT, Ill. — Heavy snows in the Chicago area caused the collapse of an indoor golf range dome on Friday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to officials with the Frankfort Fire Protection District, the roof of the SPG Green Garden Country Club & Driving Range in the southern Chicago suburb of Frankfort, Illinois, began to sag due to a mix of rain, heavy snow and wind, WLS-TV reported.

The balloon dome is pressurized, according to the television station.

An indoor golf range dome collapsed Friday morning in the south suburbs as a winter storm moved through the Chicago area. https://t.co/UOxIgsTveV — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 13, 2024

The roof “was then punctured by a light pole that was inside of the dome,” Frankfort Fire Protection District Chief Sean Fierce said in a statement, according to WMAQ-TV. “This caused the roof to burst like popping a balloon.”

A spokesperson for the country club told WBBM-TV that the facility was not open at the time of the collapse. No injuries were reported, according to the television station.

It was unclear how long it would take before the dome becomes operational, WBBM reported.

The dome features a driving range, hitting stations, a putting green, and a chipping area, along with a restaurant and bar, according to its website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Winter weather NEW YORK CITY - JANUARY 10: People walk along the beach at Rockaway during heavy surf following a storm that brought high winds and rain to the area on January 10, 2024 in New York City. Much of the East Coast and Southeast of the United States has experienced days of unusually severe storms that have lead to power outages, school closings and localized flooding. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group