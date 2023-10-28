Lewiston shootings: Suspect in Maine shooting that killed 18 has been found dead after manhunt

Robert Card: The man is a person of interest in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. (Maine State Police)

LEWISTON, Maine — Law enforcement officials say that the suspect in the Lewiston killings on Wednesday found dead, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

Update 10:28 p.m. EDT Oct. 27: Maine Gov. Janet Mills confirmed Friday night in a news conference that the Maine State Police found Robert Card dead.

“I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said.

“Now is the time to heal,” Mills said, according to CNN. “With this search concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate all the facts so we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families.”

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre said he was “elated” when he heard Card was dead, according to the New York Times.

Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said Card’s body was found at 7:45 p.m. Friday night. He confirmed that Card was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was located by the Androscoggin River. According to the AP, Sauschuck declined to give a specific address of where Card’s body was found.

Sauschuck said another briefing will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday.

Sauschuck confirmed the hunting restriction for four towns - Bowdoin, Lewiston, Lisbon and Monmouth - has been lifted.

Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, said that President Biden called her Friday night to confirm the death of the suspect, according to the Times.

The owner of Maine Recycling, Leo Madden confirmed to the Times that Card had worked for the company.

“His demeanor at Maine Recycling was no different from anybody else,” Madden said.

Original story: Robert Card, 40, was wanted in connection with the mass shootings that left 18 people dead and 13 injured in Schemengees Bar and Grilles and Just-In-Time Recreation on Wednesday.

A law enforcement official reportedly told the police that Card is to have believed died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

U.S. Sen. Angus King told the Bangor Daily News that Card was found at a Lisbon recycling center where he used to work. He was reportedly shot in the same clothes that he had on.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that the suspect was located and confirmed dead.

The facility is about a mile from the boat launch where Card’s car was found Wednesday evening, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Multiple people reported a sudden surge in police activity in Lisbon around 8 p.m. and Maine State Police called the news conference around 9 p.m., the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Card was a U.S. Army reservist. According to the AP, he went through a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he had been acting erratically during training.

Card was sought after the shootings Wednesday night and had murder warrants issued against him.

A news conference is expected to take place at 10 p.m. EDT.





©2023 Cox Media Group