Leggo of my rental: Eggo offers pancake house for rent

House of Pancakes

Eggo House of Pancakes The first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes—a literal “pancake house” you can rent for a flapjacks-filled vacation—is opening in Gatlinburg, TN and available for booking exclusively on HomeToGo.com starting Wed. February 28, 2024. (Hand-out/Kellanova)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The International House of Pancakes has nothing on Eggo’s pancake house.

While IHOP will let you sit down and eat a stack of flapjacks, Eggo is letting people stay in one.

The waffle and pancake company has constructed a house that looks like a giant short stack, Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

It’s located in Gatlinburg in the Great Smoky Mountains. Gatlinburg is known as the Pancake Capital of the South, Fox Business reported.

The reservations start on Feb. 28, National Pancake Day and run for about a month, the newspaper reported.

The chimney resembles a stick of butter, while the two-level house is decorated to look like pancakes stacked on each other, topped with whipped cream, fruit and syrup “dripping” onto the porch.

The cabin is almost 2,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, accommodating eight people. Inside you will see pancake motifs all over the house including syrup-scented candles to complete the feel.

You won’t have to worry about having food delivered or bringing your own either. The stay comes with a fully-stocked freezer of Eggo products.

There’s also a maple syrup fountain to go with the pancakes.

To reserve the house, visit HomeToGo.

