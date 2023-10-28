Lee Greenwood sings signature song at wedding of former Miss Mississippi USA

Bailey Anderson knew Lee Greenwood's wife, but the singer's performance at her wedding was a surprise.

Lee Greenwood: The country singer gave a special performance at a wedding in Biloxi earlier this month. ( Jason Davis/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BILOXI, Miss. — A former pageant queen from Mississippi received a special performance at her wedding last weekend.

Country music star Lee Greenwood stood up at the wedding reception of Bailey Mae Anderson and Will Garriga in Biloxi on Oct. 21 and sang his signature hit, “God Bless the USA,” WLOX-TV reported.

The wife of the 81-year-old singer, Kim Greenwood, got to know Anderson when she was crowned Miss Mississippi USA in 2021, according to the television station. Kim Anderson, a former Miss Tennessee USA winner, is the director of Miss USA pageants in Georgia, Mississsippi and Tennessee.

Anderson and Garriga have dated since they were in their early teens and attending middle school, WXXV-TV reported. They graduated from East Central High School in Moss Point and were raised in nearby Hurley, according to WLOX.

The bride also graduated from the University of West Alabama, AL.com reported.

They exchanged wedding vows on the grounds of the White House Hotel on the Biloxi beachfront and had their reception at the hotel, the television station reported.

While the Greenwoods were guests at the wedding, Lee Greenwood taking the microphone was a surprise, WLOX reported. He was joined by the bride, groom and wedding guests, which included 17 bridesmaids, according to the television station.

Bailey Anderson Garrida is a registered nurse in the neonatal at Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, AL.com reported.

The newlyweds left Mississippi and spent their honeymoon in St. Lucia, according to the bride’s Facebook page.

