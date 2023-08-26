At least 7 injured in shooting at the Caribbean Festival in Boston

Festival shooting: Multiple people were injured Saturday morning during a shooting at the Caribbean Festival in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BOSTON — Multiple people were injured Saturday morning during a shooting at the Caribbean Festival in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

The Boston Police Department confirmed to WFXT that seven people were shot during the festival just before 8 a.m. It is believed that the injured are non-life-threatening.

Police were called about shots fired at the festival near Blue Hill and Talbot avenues, the news outlet reported.

A Boston Police Department spokesperson told CNN that the scene is “active” and the investigation is ongoing. Multiple victims were taken to the hospital.

Police say some arrests have been made and investigators have recovered some weapons, according to WFXT.

The Caribbean Festival is still going on, WFXT reported. It is an annual event that had two separate parades in the area, a local traffic advisory said, according to CNN.

What led up to the shooting and information about any arrests have not yet been released.