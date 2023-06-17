At least 17 injured when Baltimore city bus crashes into cars, building

Bus crash: File photo. At least 15 people were injured when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a mass transit bus in Baltimore collided with two vehicles before crashing into the first floor of an apartment building, authorities said.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the bus was carrying passengers near the downtown area at about 10:15 a.m. EDT when it collided with a black Lexus, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The bus also struck a Nissan before slamming into The 501, an apartment building on the corner of North Paca and West Franklin streets, according to the newspaper.

According to fire officials, all of the injured people had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WJZ-TV reported.

“We dispatched units to this location, and upon their arrival they did confirm that there was a collision involving an MTA bus that collided into a building,” said Kevin Cartwright, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department, according to CNN. “Due to that fact and multiple patients being involved, we established and escalated this to a level one mass casualty incident.”

University of Maryland Medical System spokesperson Michael Schwartzberg told The Sun that the facility received 12 patients from the incident, including five taken to Shock Trauma.

The building’s occupants were evacuated to determine the safety of the building, WJZ reported.

“Those folks will be able to return to their apartments soon,” Cartwright told The Sun.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, The Associated Press reported.