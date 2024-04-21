At least 15 people injured in tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles

At least 15 people injured in tram accident at Universal Studios in Los Angeles (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — An accident involving a tram at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured over a dozen people Saturday evening.

>> Read more trending news

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. PST, according to KTLA. The accident involved a studio tour tram.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the tram said there was a mechanical failure which led to one of the cars colliding with a rail, according to CNN. Multiple people on the tram reportedly fell out of it.

About fifteen people were transported to the hospital with injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said, according to CNN. At least one person had critical injuries but most of them had minor injuries, KTLA reported.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident,” a park spokesperson told KNBC.

Information about what led to the accident has not been released. The California Highway Patrol is expected to take over the investigation, The Associated Press reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!