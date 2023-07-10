Larry Nassar, ex-gymnastics doctor, stabbed in prison

Larry Nassar Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at a federal prison in Florida, according to reports.

An unidentified source told The Associated Press that Nassar was stabbed Sunday during an altercation at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. Another inmate stabbed him twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest, leaving him with a collapsed lung, NBC News reported, citing Joe Rojas, president of the union that represents employees at the prison.

Nassar was in stable condition on Monday, according to ABC News.

Officials with the Bureau of Prisons told WFTV that an inmate was assaulted around 2:35 p.m. Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman but declined to identify the people involved. No other people were injured in the attack and an internal investigation has been launched.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately clear. The United States Penitentiary Coleman is a high-security facility in Sumterville that houses just over 1,200 inmates.

Nassar admitted to sexually abusing hundreds of athletes, including members of the USA gymnastics team, while working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

In 2017, he was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison and as many as 175 years in Michigan state prison. In February 2018, he pleaded guilty to additional criminal sexual conduct charges and got an additional prison sentence of up to 125 years.

