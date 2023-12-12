Krispy Kreme offering ‘Day of Dozens’ deal for 12/12

Krispy Kreme

Day of Dozens: Krispy Kreme is offering its annual Day of Dozens on Tuesday. ( Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Krispy Kreme is reviving its annual ‘Day of Dozens’ deal on Tuesday. Why? Because it is 12/12, of course.

According to a news release on its website, the franchise is offering customers a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 when they purchase any dozen or 16 minis at the store’s regular price.

“On 12/12 only, Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, loved ones, friends and coworkers to this sweet holiday deal in-shop or drive-thru for pick-up at participating shops, or by ordering online for pickup or delivery,” the company wrote on its website.

The Day of the Dozens is limited to two redemptions for customers who buy doughnuts in the store or through the drive-thru, the company said. Customers who buy online for pickup and delivery are limited to one redemption and must use the promo “DOZEN” when ordering.

