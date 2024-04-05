Kentucky man admits faking death to avoid child support payments

Man admits faking death: Jesse Kipf, 39, has pleaded guilty to federal charges he stole credentials in January 2023 that allowed him to create a death certificate for himself. Kipf did so to avoid paying over $100,000 in child support. (Grayson County Jail)

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PULASKI COUNTY, Ken. — A Kentucky man has admitted to hacking into multiple government and business computer networks and faking his own death to avoid paying child support.

Jesse Kipf, 39, was initially charged with multiple counts of fraud and identity theft, according to WKYT in Lexington. Pulaski County officials offered him a plea deal which allowed him to plead to a single charge each of computer fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to federal authorities, Kipf last year used the credentials of a doctor living in another state to access Hawaii’s death registry database and used it to create a fake death certificate for himself. He used the certificate and other forms of stolen identification to avoid paying more than $100,000 in child support.

He faces up to five years in prison as part of his plea deal, court records show.

