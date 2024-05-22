Kelly Rowland appears to have tense exchange with usher at Cannes Film Festival

Kelly Rowland: The singer-actress makes a point to an usher during the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. (Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images)

CANNES, France — Actress-singer Kelly Rowland appeared to have a tense exchange with ushers at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday as staff members attempted to rush her up the stairs at the event.

Rowland, 43, who rose to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child during the 1990s, was at the premiere of “Marcello Mio,” which is in competition at the festival, Variety reported. As she made her way on the red carpet, Rowland stopped for photographers who were snapping pictures at the Palais des Festivals.

An usher directed Rowland to ascend the steps, shortening her time in front of photographers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a now-viral video, a group of ushers directed her to walk on the right side. Another usher, a woman in a black suit, appeared to rush Rowland, touching her arm and then accidentally stepping on her gown, the entertainment news website reported.

At that point, Rowland turns toward the usher and says something, Variety reported. The viral clip shows Rowland having an animated exchange with the usher before she completed ascending the stairs.

The Cannes Film Festival is known for its strict red carpet policies that extend to its dress code, the entertainment news website reported. Festival officials banned selfies on the red carpet in 2018.

Guests are nudged to move if they linger on the red carpet for an extended amount of time. In 2013, Lady Victoria Hervey, a regular at the festival, was reportedly told to move after spending too much time posing for photographers on the red carpet, Variety reported.

A spokesperson for the festival declined to comment, and representatives for Rowland have not responded to Variety’s request for comment.

