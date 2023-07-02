Kathie Lee Gifford posts first photo of new grandchild

Kathie Lee Gifford: Kathie Lee Gifford got to bond with her newest grandchild and posted a photo on social media. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kathie Lee Gifford posted a photograph of her newest grandchild on social media Sunday, calling herself “the most blessed of women.”

>> Read more trending news

Gifford, 69, the former “Today” television co-host, spent the weekend visiting her second grandchild, Finn, “Today” reported. Her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, 29, and son-in-law, Ben Wierda, welcomed their first child on June 24, according to the news outlet.

Kathie Lee Gifford uploaded a photo of Finn Thomas Wierda on Instagram.

“What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN,” she wrote in the caption.

Responding to the Instagram post, “Today’s” Al Roker wrote, teasing the birth of his first grandchild, according to “Today.”

“Right behind you, KLG. Ours is due tomorrow,” Roker wrote.

Cassidy Gifford’s birth announcement came less than a month after Kathie Gifford’s son, Cody, and daughter-in-law Erika, said they were expecting their second child, Entertainment Tonight reported. They also have a 1-year-old son, Frankie Gifford.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!