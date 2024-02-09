Kangaroo rescued after running loose at an apartment complex

Deputies had quite the unusual call on Thursday about a kangaroo in Hillsborough County, Florida.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies had quite the unusual call on Thursday about a kangaroo in Hillsborough County, Florida.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an apartment complex after learning that there was a kangaroo loose, WFTV reported.

“A kangaroo? On the loose?” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies were able to trap the kangaroo in the pool area.

The sheriff’s office released a video of the kangaroo and it can be seen jumping around the pool area, WFLA reported.

The kangaroo was eventually reunited with its owner, the news outlet reported.

Authorities said kangaroos can be kept as pets in Florida but they do require a special license, according to WFTV.

