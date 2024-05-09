Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber announce they are expecting their first child together

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Bieber, announced they are going to be parents!

Hailey Bieber’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press that she is over six months pregnant.

The Biebers posted a video clip of Hailey Bieber’s growing baby bump on Instagram, KABC reported. They also posted a few photos that show Hailey Bieber dressed in an all-white lace gown and Justin Bieber holding her belly.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber captioned their Instagram posts by tagging each other, USA Today reported.

This is the first child for the couple. According to KABC, they have been married for six years.

The Biebers got married in Sept. 2018 in a courthouse in New York City about a few months after they got engaged, according to People Magazine. They had a larger ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina.

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few,” Justin Bieber said during a visit to “Ellen” in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Hailey Bieber is a model and also the founder of a skincare line called Rhode, according to the AP.

Justin Bieber is a Grammy Award-winning artist with eight No. 1 songs including “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Despacito,” featuring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. His last album was released in 2021 and it was called “Justice,” according to the AP.

