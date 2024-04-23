Justice Department agrees to $138.7M settlement over Larry Nassar allegations

Larry Nassar stands in court

Dr. Larry Nassar FILE PHOTO: Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to settle nearly 140 claims related to allegations of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics official Larry Nassar for $138.7 million.

Nassar abused hundreds of athletes under the guise of performing medical treatments beginning in the 1990s, authorities said. In a report released in 2021, officials with the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General said that senior officials in the FBI’s Indiana field office learned of the abuse in July 2015 but failed to take the allegations seriously.

The settlement announced Tuesday will resolve claims against the U.S. alleging that the FBI failed to adequately investigate Nassar’s conduct. It will resolve 139 claims, officials said.

“For decades, Lawrence Nassar abused his position, betraying the trust of those under his care and medical supervision while skirting accountability,” acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer said Tuesday in a statement. “These allegations should have been taken seriously from the outset. While these settlements won’t undo the harm Nassar inflicted, our hope is that they will help give the victims of his crimes some of the critical support they need to continue healing.”

Nassar’s victims included elite gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman, who testified before Congress in 2021 about failures in the FBI’s investigation.

Check back for more on this developing story.


