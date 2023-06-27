Julian Sands: Remains found in mountains confirmed as British actor

Julian Sands: The search for the missing British actor resumed on Saturday. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Julian Sands, the British actor known for his roles in movies like “A Room with a View,” “Warlock” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead in a California mountain range five months after he went missing while hiking. He was 65.

Sands’ remains were positively identified as those found by hikers last week on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department wrote in a statement. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing after hiking on Mount Baldy, a peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to The Associated Press. The actor was reported missing on Jan. 18, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told The Orange County Register in January.

Born in England, Sands lived in the North Hollywood area, according to KABC-TV.

The actor appeared in more than 150 films and television shows, KTLA reported. Some of his movie credits include roles in “The Killing Fields,” “Naked Lunch,” “Snakehead” and “Arachnophobia,” according to IMDb.com.

On television, Sands appeared in 11 episodes of “24,” according to the entertainment database.

Mount Baldy is located 12 miles north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest.

Baldy is survived by his wife, journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and three adult children, the AP reported.

