Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move NY hush money case to federal court

Former President Donald Trump lost a bid Wednesday seeking to move his criminal hush money case from New York state court to federal court, records show.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in an order issued Wednesday that Trump “failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President under the color of the official acts of a President.”

A grand jury in New York indicted Trump on 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records “with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, insisting the indictment was politically motivated as he ramps up his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

