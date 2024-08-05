Johnny Wactor killing: Police release photos of suspected killers

Johnny Wactor: The actor, known for his role as Brando Corbin in "General Hospital," died after suffering a gunshot wound in Los Angeles on May 25. He was 37. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of people and a vehicle that they believe are connected to the death of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

Wactor was shot and killed in May while he and a coworker were walking to his car after they were done working at a downtown Los Angeles bar.

The LAPD said they had come across a group of people who were trying to steal a catalytic converter from the actor’s car and one of the group shot him.

Wactor’s car had been lifted with a floor jack to gain access to the undercarriage, KTLA reported.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made, so the LAPD released the images in hopes that the public could identify the people or the car, a stolen black 2018 Infiniti Q50, that they drove away from the scene.

The photos are grainy and no additional information has been released, CNN reported

It’s been 10 weeks since Wactor was killed, and Wactor’s family and friends are surprised that it took this long to release the images.

“Surprised mainly because I had the impression that the investigation was going extremely well to the point that perhaps there was going to be an imminent arrest,” Micah Parker said, according to KABC.

Few details have been released, but the man who police said pulled the trigger has a tattoo above his left eye and on his right cheek.

Police said that catalytic converter thefts are common because they have precious metals that can be sold, KABC reported.

“Catalytic converter thefts are often seen as petty or victimless crime, not what happened to Johnny,” Councilman Kevin de León said, according to CNN. “This tragic incident underscores just how quickly such acts can escalate into deadly violence.”

