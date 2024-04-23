Johnny Cash posthumous album to be released in June

New music FILE PHOTO: A new album of never before released Johnny Cash music will be coming out in June. (KMazur/WireImage)

Johnny Cash died about 20 years ago, but new music from the “Man in Black” will be released this year.

>> Read more trending news

“Songwriter” was originally recorded in 1993 about a decade before Cash died in 2003, NME reported. It will contain 11 tracks, all written by Cash over the course of his career, Consequence Music reported.

The album was recorded at LSI Studios in Nashville when he wasn’t under contract with a recording studio. It was never released until his son John Carter Cash worked with producer David Ferguson and several musicians who played with his father.

Ferguson was “Cash’s go-to engineer” in the 1980s and 1990s, Rolling Stone reported.

The first song has already been released — “Well Alright” — featuring “tinny lead guitar, tain-shuffle beat, and folksy, humorous lyrics,” Consequence said.

It recounts finding love at a laundromat, according to Rolling Stone.

The album has Johnny Cash’s original vocals but with new arrangements. Some songs feature The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Vince Gill and Waylon Jennings.

“The musicians that came in were just tracking with Dad, you know, recording with Dad, just as, in the case of Marty and Dave, they had many times before, so they knew his energies, his movements, and they let him be the guide. It was just playing with Johnny once again, and that’s what it was. That was the energy of the creation,” John Carter Cash said.

“Songwriter” will be released on June 28 on digital, CD and vinyl, with pre-orders open now.

The tracklist, according to Consequence Music:

“Hello Out There” “Spotlight” (featuring Dan Auerbach) “Drive On” “I Love You Tonight” (featuring Waylon Jennings) “Have You Ever Been to Little Rock?” “Well Alright” “She Sang Sweet Baby James” “Poor Valley Girl” (featuring Vince Gill) “Soldier Boy” 10. Sing It Pretty Sue “Like a Soldier” (featuring Waylon Jennings)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 Former home of Johnny Cash hits market The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million in late June 2022. (Mark Corcoran/Douglas Elliman Realty)

©2024 Cox Media Group