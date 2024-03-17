Jim McAndrew, who pitched for 2 Mets teams that reached World Series, dead at 80

Jim McAndrew: The right-hander, who pitched for the New York Mets in six of his MLB seasons and went to two World Series, died on March 14. He was 80. (Sporting News via Getty Images)

Jim McAndrew, who pitched for the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series champions and the team’s 1973 National League pennant winners, died Thursday. He was 80.

>> Read more trending news

McAndrew’s death comes after his former teammate, Mets shortstop Bud Harrelson, passed away. The former right-hander died at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Arizona after a brief illness, Mets spokesperson Jay Horwitz said.

McAndrew was drafted by the Mets in the 11th round of the 1965 June MLB Amateur Draft, according to Baseball-Reference.com. The Iowa native, who attended the University of Iowa, made his major league debut on June 21, 1968, losing a 2-0 decision to the St. Louis Cardinals and pitching great Bob Gibson, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Hall of Fame remembers Mets and Padres pitcher and 1969 World Series champion Jim McAndrew, who has passed away at the age of 80. pic.twitter.com/irTRLHtREB — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 16, 2024

McAndrew was part of a group of young pitchers for the Mets that included future Hall of Famers Tom Seaver and Nolan Ryan, Jerry Koosman and Gary Gentry.

The staff helped New York, which had been a franchise known for losing, to a surprising pennant and World Series victory in 1969.

McAndrew started the game that put the Mets into first place for the first time in franchise history, The Associated Press reported. On Sept. 10, 1969, McAndrew pitched 11 innings against the Montreal Expos in a game New York eventually won 3-2 in the 12th.

McAndrew never pitched in the postseason for the Mets, but he went 36-49 for New York from 1968 to 1973, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He finished his career with San Diego in 1974, going 1-4.

He finished his career with a 37-53 record and a 3.53 ERA.

McAndrew was born in Lost Nation, Iowa, on Jan. 11, 1944, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He played baseball and basketball at the University of Iowa, but stopped basketball after he injured his knee as a sophomore, the AP reported.

After his career ended, McAndrew worked in the coal industry in sales and management.

His son, Jamie McAndrew, pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers in 1995 and 1997 and went 3-4 with a 5.98 ERA.

© Cox Media Group