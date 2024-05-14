Jets touch wings during air show

airplanes in the air

Air show incident FILE PHOTO: Two jets touched wings as they performed at an air show in Fort Lauderdale. (dlrz4114 - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two jets that were performing during the Fort Lauderdale Air Show touched wings as they were performing a tight maneuver.

Video of the mid-air incident was released via YouTube on Monday, showing the tips of the wings touch and both planes leaving the formation before the pilots regrouped, WTVJ reported.

It happened during the Polaris Program’s Ghost Squadron performance and the show was delayed after an emergency was declared, WFOR reported. It was only a precaution as both planes landed safely and the pilots were not hurt.

WSVN said the jets fly within inches of each other during the flight skill display.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

