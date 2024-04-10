Jessica Alba stepping down from The Honest Company

Jessica Alba ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Actress Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Sin City,” “Fantastic Four” and “Honey” actress Jessica Alba will be stepping down as chief creative officer at a company that she founded in 2012.

“It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer. However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board. While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker,” Alba said in a post on Instagram.

“Building Honest has been a true labor of love. From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side - this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams,” Alba continued.

Alba founded the company after she had an allergic reaction to baby laundry detergents, according to The Associated Press. Honest Company went public in May 2021. When it went public, the company was worth about $2 billion, Reuters reported.

“Honest has been a true labor of love for me - one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business,” Alba said in a prepared statement obtained by the AP.

The company said that Alba is shifting her energy towards “new endeavors,” according to Reuters. Alba is expected to provide support still to The Honest Company as a board member.

Alba, 42, landed on the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and America’s Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 in 2016, according to USA Today.

