Jennifer Crumbley trial: Jury finds Michigan school shooter’s mother guilty of manslaughter

Jennifer Crumbley Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley, exits the courtroom at Oakland County Circuit Court while her attorney Shannon Smith looks on after the jury failed to reach a verdict today in her trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter on February 5, 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan. This is the first time in U.S. history that a parent has been charged with and tried for involuntary manslaughter for a mass school shooting committed by their child. Her husband, James Crumbley, goes on trial in March for the same charges. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Jurors on Tuesday returned guilty verdicts for Jennifer Crumbley, finding her criminally responsible for the deaths of four students who were killed in 2021 when her son opened fire at a Michigan high school.

Crumbley could face as many as 15 years jailed following her conviction, WXYZ-TV reported.

Crumbley, 45, pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School. Her son, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced last year to life in prison after the teen pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities have also charged Jennifer Crumbley’s husband, James Crumbley, with four counts of manslaughter in the shooting carried out by their son. He is scheduled to face a jury in March.

The case is the first in which parents have been charged for a mass shooting carried out by their child.

Prosecutors said Jennifer Crumbley was negligent in giving her son a gun even though he had shown signs of mental distress in the months before the shooting, telling jurors that “ordinary care” could have prevented the attack. Jennifer Crumbley’s defense attorney argued that Ethan Crumbley never showed signs of mental distress in the run-up to the shooting, describing her client as a mother who was doing her best.

Prosecutors said that social media posts showed that Ethan Crumbley planned the mass shooting at Oxford High School in advance. He shot and killed Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17. Seven other people were injured.

