Jason Kelce, family spotted at Disney World

At Disney: Jason Kelce and his family enjoyed Walt Disney World and got to pose with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. (NFL/Walt Disney World )

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jason Kelce probably wishes these were different circumstances, but the Philadelphia Eagles center happily said that he was going to Disney World.

>> Read more trending news

Kelce, whose younger brother Travis is preparing for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, was spotted at the “Happiest Place on Earth” on Friday, People reported. He is in the Orlando, Florida, area to compete in Sunday’s Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

This is the second year that the Pro Bowl format has switched from traditional football to skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game.

Jason Kelce is in Orlando for the Pro Bowl for the first time since the event changed formats: "I don't even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore. But it's down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World. Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 31, 2024

Jason Kelce, 36, enjoyed some quality time at Walt Disney World with his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters -- Wyatt, 4; Elliotte, 2 1/2; and Bennett, 11 months, according to the magazine.

Jason Kelce will compete under the Pro Bowl new format for the first time. Although he was a Pro Bowl selection last year, he skipped the weekend because he was competing in Super Bowl LVII against his brother and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He has been a seven-time Pro Bowl selection since joining the Eagles in 2011 as a sixth-round draft choice out of the University of Cincinnati.

The Kelce family spent time at the Magic Kingdom and also enjoyed Epcot, where they met “Frozen” characters Elsa and Anna, Us Weekly reported.

Zac Berman, a Philadelphia writer who covers the Eagles for PHLY Sports, tweeted that Jason Kelce was happy to visit Disney -- even if he did not get to yell the traditional “I’m going to Disney World” uttered annually by Super Bowl MVPs since 1987.

“I don’t even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore,” Jason Klece told Berman. “But it’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World. Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don’t think it really matters.”

Park visitors were no doubt glad to see Kelce wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt -- or any shirt at all. Two weeks ago, he was photographed shirtless, whooping it up while the Chiefs held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills in frigid Orchard Park, New York.

The Kelce family has been to Disney World before, People reported. In July, Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, shared photographs from a previous visit to the Central Florida theme park on her Instagram account.

The Pro Bowl will be contested at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday and can be seen on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Through the years PHILADELPHIA, PA - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group