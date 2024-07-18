Jack White, ex-husband of Katey Sagal, dies

Jack White FILE PHOTO: Actress Katey Sagal and husband Jack White attending 'NBC TV Summer Press Tour All-Star Party' on July 19, 2000 at Jillians Hi-Life Lanes in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

The former husband of “Married with Children” and “Roseanne” star Katey Sagal has died.

Jack White was 70 years old.

White and Sagal’s son, Jackson White, an actor on “Tell Me Lies” announced his father’s death on Instagram, E! News reported.

Jackson White wrote: “This guy taught me everything. We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end it was just love.”

He also said his father was no longer in pain.

“He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew and single handedly invented the loudest most powerful back beat of any drummer I’ve ever seen.”

The elder white was a drummer performing with entertainers such as Rick Springfield and Tina Turner.

USA Today reported Springfield released a statement on Wednesday, writing, “‘I hit things for a living’ is how Jack described his life as a drummer. We met in 1976 and hit the big time together in 1980. We were young and hungry and up for the challenge and we traveled the world for years.”

In addition to his long music career, Jack White also had a couple of acting credits to his name, including an episode on Segal’s “Sons of Anarchy” and “Nashville,” according to his IMDB profile.

Along with Jackson White, the former couple had a daughter, Sarah Grace White, who remembered her father who had a “Huge, wild soul.”





A cause of death was not released, USA Today reported.

