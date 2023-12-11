Jack Hogan, ‘Combat!’ actor, dead at 94

Jack Hogan: The versatile actor, who starred on the 1960s action World War II drama "Combat!" and had numerous television credits, died Dec. 6. He was 94. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Jack Hogan, who starred as William G. Kirby in the 1960s action television series “Combat!” died Dec. 6. He was 94.

Hogan, who portrayed the private first class in 110 episodes of the World War II drama series from 1962 until 1967, died of natural causes at his home in Bainbridge Island, Washington, his son, West Hogan, told Variety.

“Combat!” followed a squad of American soldiers fighting the Germans in France during World War II and was led by Sgt. Chip Saunders, played by Vic Morrow.

Hogan had military experience, serving as a staff sergeant for four years in Japan during the Korean War era, according to Deadline.

He made his debut in the 1956 film “Man From Del Rio” and also had guest roles on television in “The Rough Riders,” “Have Gun - Will Travel,” “Sea Hunt,” “Lockup,” “Bat Masterson,” “The Lawman” and “The Rifleman,” the entertainment news website reported.

The actor was born Richard Roland Benson, Jr. on Nov. 24, 1929, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Variety reported. Hogan earned his pilot’s license when he was 16 and joined the Air Force after he graduated from high school.

After “Combat!” Hogan continued to appear on television for the next three decades, Deadline reported. He had guest roles on “S.W.A.T.,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Kojak,” “Quincy M.E.,” “Magnum P.I.” and “The A-Team. He also appeared in 12 episodes of “Jake and the Fatman.”

Hogan also worked in the casting department for “Magnum, P.I.” from 1981 to 1983, according to Variety.

