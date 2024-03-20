‘It’s me’: Man accused of robbing bank caught while waiting at bus stop

Robbery: A robbery note, left, was passed to a bank teller by a man later identified as Larnie Brewer, right. (FBI Chicago)

WESTCHESTER, Ill. — A man accused of robbing a bank in suburban Chicago was arrested minutes later while waiting at a bus stop, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a criminal complaint from the FBI, Larnie Brewer handed a handwritten note to a teller at the Byline Bank in Westchester at about 4:17 p.m. CDT on Monday, WFLD-TV reported.

According to the note, the teller was instructed to give the man cash in denominations of 100′s, 50′s, 20′s. “No Die Pack or I will kill you where you stand,” the note read, according to the FBI.

Suburban bank robber arrested while waiting at bus stop: 'It was me' https://t.co/LTv0KGLc3p — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) March 20, 2024

“After giving me the money step back and sit on your hands for 30 seconds,” the note concluded. “You are being watched.”

Police said that the suspect did not display a firearm during the robbery, according to WBBM-TV.

According to the complaint, the teller handed the suspect $545, WFLD reported. The money also had an electronic tracking device, according to WLS-TV.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. CDT, the tracking device led law enforcement officials to Brewer, who was standing at a PACE bus stop about 500 feet from the bank, WFLD reported.

When officers pinged the tracking device, it could be heard from a bag that Brewer was holding, according to the criminal complaint.

Brewer then allegedly told officers, “I did it, it was me,” WFLD reported.

The suspect was then taken into custody, according to the television station.

© 2024 Cox Media Group