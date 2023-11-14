‘It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye’: Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Tribute to Matthew Perry FILE PHOTO: Actors Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc pose backstage during the 30th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium January 11, 2004 in Pasadena, California. LeBlanc penned a tribute to his former castmate. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

It’s been more than two weeks since Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in California. But one of his “Friends” cast members recently paid tribute to the actor.

Matt LeBlanc shared photos of Perry on Instagram, writing about how much of an influence Perry had on him.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc wrote.

He ended the message in what many may consider a lighthearted way, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry and LeBlanc played roommates Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing over the 10 seasons of “Friends.” The show ran from 1994 to 2004.

LeBlanc’s post comes after he along with the remaining castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — released a joint statement, that read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family, There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” “Good Morning America” reported.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub on Oct. 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is pending toxicology results, CBS News reported.

Perry was 54, CNN reported.

