Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal

Officials with the Hamas militant group on Monday announced that it has accepted a cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, although it was not immediately clear whether Israel would agree to the terms of the proposal.

The group said in a statement that its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, approved of the proposal in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister, The Associated Press reported. A Hamas official said Monday that the “ball (is) now in Israel’s court,” according to BBC News.

Israel examining cease-fire proposal after Hamas’ acceptance

Update 2:05 p.m. EDT May 6: An Israeli official told The Associated Press that authorities are reviewing the cease-fire proposal earlier approved by Hamas.

It was not immediately clear whether Israeli might sign on to the agreement. The official, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity, said the plan was “not the framework Israel proposed.”

The official added that Israel was still formulating its formal response.

US reviewing Hamas’ response to cease-fire proposal

Update 2 p.m. EDT May 6: U.S. officials are reviewing Hamas’ response to a cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday afternoon.

“We are revieiwng that response now and discussing it with our partners in the region.

“We will be discussing this response with our partners over the coming hours,” Miller told reporters Monday at a news conference. “We continue to believe that a hostage deal is in the best interests of the Israeli people.”

He added that American officials are focused on trying to reach a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“It remains our top priority to try to reach a cease-fire agreement that will lead to the release of hostages, that will allow a surge of humanitarian assistance — both into Gaza and allowed to move around inside Gaza,” he said.

Israel deems cease-fire proposal unacceptable: report

Update 1:45 p.m. EDT May 6: An Israeli official told Reuters that the country would not accept the terms of a cease-fire agreement that Hamas approved of on Monday.

The official, who was not identified and spoke with Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said the proposal accepted by Hamas was a “softened” version of one offered earlier by Egypt which had “far-reaching” conclusions that Israel could not accept.

“This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal,” the official said, according to Reuters.

Israeli authorities have not officially addressed the cease-fire proposal.

Original report: Israel did not immediately respond to reports of the acceptance and it was not clear whether officials would also agree to the proposal. Still, people cheered after hearing news of the accepted proposal, Al Jazeera and BBC News reported.

It was not immediately known what details were included in the agreement, according to Reuters. The most recent framework shared by officials called for the release of 20 to 33 hostages over several weeks and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the cease-fire, CNN reported.

The announcement came as thousands of people evacuated Monday from Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, after the Israeli military warned people to leave ahead of planned military action, according to The Guardian. People were being told to head for an “expanded humanitarian zone” in southern Gaza, the newspaper reported.

The IDF has expanded the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza. This expanded humanitarian area includes field hospitals, tents and increased amounts of food, water, medication and additional supplies.



In accordance with the… pic.twitter.com/si47k9FCCz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 6, 2024

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people — mostly civilians, the AP reported. Israel responded by declaring war and has since killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

