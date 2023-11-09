Israel agrees to ‘humanitarian pauses’ in war with Hamas, White House says

Al-Walid Mosque

Humanitarian pause KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 8: Citizens inspect the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque, which was destroyed by Israeli raids on November 08, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a humanitarian truce. The leaders of the main UN agencies issued a rare joint statement to express their indignation. More than 40 per cent of the dead in Gaza after nearly four weeks of war are children. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group national Content Desk

Israeli officials agreed Thursday to pause fighting in Northern Gaza for four hours a day to allow for civilians to leave as fighting in the war with Hamas continues, White House officials said.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced the decision to reporters on Thursday morning. He said Israel plans to announce each of the pauses at least three hours in advance, The Associated Press reported.

“We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause and that this process is starting today,” he said, according to CNN.

Fighting has been ongoing since Hamas militants launched surprise attacks on Oct. 7. Two days after the attacks, Israel began a siege of Gaza, blocking food, water, electricity and fuel from the area. Officials have since allowed limited humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict, more than 10,000 people have died, according to NPR.

