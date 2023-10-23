‘Is there ever enough time? I think not.’: World’s oldest dog ever, Bobi, dies

World's oldest dog ever dies FILE PHOTO: Bobi who lived to be more than 31 years old, died on Saturday. (Solovyova/Getty Images)

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog ever, has died.

>> Read more trending news

The Portuguese pup was 31 years and 165 days old when he died on Saturday at his home in Conqueiros.

His death was announced by veterinarian Dr. Karen Becker, who posted about the long-living dog on Facebook, saying “Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings.”

Becker wrote what many pet owners ponder when their companion’s life comes to an end, “Is there ever enough time? I think not.”

Is there ever enough time 💔? I think not. Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings 🕊️. Despite outliving every dog... Posted by Dr. Karen Becker on Sunday, October 22, 2023

The Guinness Book of World Records said that Bobi was announced as the longest-living dog ever on Feb. 2.

He was registered with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria in 1992. Both the veterinarians’ office and a database of pets in Portugal confirmed Bobi’s record-breaking age.

When he celebrated his 31st birthday, more than 100 people showed up to his party, Guinness said.

However, according to the World Record registry, it was amazing that Bobi made it more than a few months after he was born. He was part of a litter of four puppies but the Costa family had too many dogs when he was born and Leonel Costa’s father had decided not to keep the pups. But one of the pups was left behind. Bobi was found by the family’s children who hid him until it was too late to put him down. So Bobi became part of the Costa family for more than three decades.

The family attributes Bobi’s longevity to having a “calm, peaceful” environment in which to live. He was never tied up, chained or leashed, instead roaming the property. He also ate only human food, with the family soaking it in water to remove seasonings.

As Bobi aged, he became less mobile, staying in the backyard with the family’s cats.

















©2023 Cox Media Group